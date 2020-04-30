ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Thursday the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force will become operational in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa next week.

Speaking at a press conference, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the volunteer force on Monday after which it will start relief activities. He added protective gear and guidelines will be provided to the youth force to protect them from contracting the coronavirus.

Usman Dar said the tiger force will ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed during congregational prayers in mosques besides enforcing social distancing regulations at utility stores to check crowding.

Read More: Corona Relief Tiger Force’s responsibility handed over to provinces: Usman Dar

He said the volunteer force will also assist various institutions in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The SAPM said as many as one million youths have registered themselves for the tiger force.

Earlier, the Sindh government had retracted its decision to use the Prime Minister’s Tiger Force for the purpose of ration distribution in the province. Sindh’s Services and General Administration Department had written a letter to six commissioners and 29 deputy commissioners of the province for the ration distribution.

Later, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh disowned the letter written to six commissioners and deputy commissioners by Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah for utilising the service of the tiger force for ration distribution.

Read More: Sindh govt retracts decision on ration distribution with tiger force help

Comments

comments