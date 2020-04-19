Corona Relief Tiger Force’s responsibility handed over to provinces: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, said on Sunday that the responsibility of Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force has been handed over the provincial governments by PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Usman Dar criticised that the Sindh government was apparently distributed over Corona Relief Tiger Force and the provincial authorities have to make its own decision regarding it.

The special assistant questioned what was the fault of the youth living in Sindh if they have political associations. He added that the young generation has always prioritised Pakistan over their political associations.

“PM handed over responsibilities to provinces to utilise services of youth through Corona Relief Tiger Force and the Sindh government should not be afraid of it. We will share data of the youth with the provincial chief secretary tomorrow.”

Dar said the structure of the tiger force was designed to ensure its transparency in order to void fulfilling any political agenda. He praised Sindh minister Nasir Shah, saying that such people should be present in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) who are willing to work together.

He added that the rhetoric of Nasir Shah for joint efforts to contain coronavirus pandemic would be beneficial for his political party and the province.

On March 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced multi-billion relief package, establishment of youth force and public fund during his address to the nation to fight coronavirus pandemic across Pakistan.

While making the announcement, PM said, “Emaan [faith] is our power. Pakistanis are the nation which donates most [around the world] and its young population is the second biggest in the world.”

“With these two powers, we will win the war against coronavirus. I am announcing [establishment of] Corona Relief Tiger Force that will work alongside with armed forces and civil administration.”

PM Khan said the force will be comprised of young doctors, drivers and people from any field which would be utilised to provide food and essential commodities to the areas likely to face lockdown. The force will also guide people for self-isolation inside their houses.

