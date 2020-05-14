CM Sindh refuses to appear before sugar inquiry commission

KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has refused to appear before the sugar inquiry commission, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a letter penned by the advocate general of Sindh to the Director General Federal Investigation Agency Wajid Zia, the FIA has been asked to take back the summon issued to the CM Sindh.

“The Sindh government had nothing to do with the subsidy on sugar and price hike”, the letter reads and adds that decision to export sugar was of federal government not Sindh.

The summon is a clear violation of the interior ministry rules and regulations, the AG Sindh said.

It is worth mentioning here that the inquiry commission formed to probe sugar crisis had summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on May 14 (today) to record his statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the sugar inquiry commission, headed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Wajid Zia, is probing the sugar crisis in the country during 2018 to 2020.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had recorded his statement before the sugar inquiry commission investigating the sugar crisis in Pakistan.

Sources had said Buzdar responded to the commission’s queries about the provision subsidy on the export of sugar.

