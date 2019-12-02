Punjab govt committed to elevate computer literacy: CM Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is committed to make every citizen of the province computer literate.

In his message on World Computer Literacy Day, he said that information technology is need of the hour and it is not possible to move forward without attaining computer literacy.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government by digitizing land record authority has succeeded in getting rid of ‘patwari culture’ and it will expand the scope of e-libraries across Punjab gradually.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the present government has made all-out efforts to put the country of the right direction.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the conspiracies to destabilise the country will be failed. He added that the country is heading towards sustainable developments under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The chief minister was of the view that some elements wanted to create hurdles in the development of Pakistan. He said that the nation as given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for five years and the present government will complete its tenure.

