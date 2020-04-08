Opposition busy in critique because they have no solutions: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on Wednesday said that the opposition is devoid of workable solutions to tackle coronavirus pandemic hence they critique sincere government actions against the pathogen, ARY News reported.

CM Buzdar said that the opposition had no program or agenda against the novel coronavirus rather a dejected opposition instigated a sense of dejection amongs the people of Pakistan.

Chief Minister Punjab further stated that the nation has now understood the two-faced nature of the opposition.

Usman Buzdar implored the opposition parties to refrain from politicising and point-scoring based off of a very serious global pandemic.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), CM Usman Buzdar said that those spending most of their time in London partaking in leisure activities seem insincere championing humanity and human rights in Pakistan.

Chief Minister Punjab also said that the provincial government in partnership with the federal government and the nation would soon reign in the dangerous coronavirus.

