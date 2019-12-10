COAS Bajwa chairs Corps Commanders’ Conference

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over a Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ISPR reported on Tuesday.

Corps Commanders’ Conference presided over by COAS held today at GHQ. pic.twitter.com/e9sCQEyfec — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 10, 2019

Moreover, the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor is likely to hold an all-important press conference tomorrow (Wednesday).

The presser is set to take place at 3 p.m which will underline the topics of discussion in the latest core commander conference.

DG ISPR will also address other important issues and matters of concern like the internal situation of Pakistan, the external threats it faces and the dismal situation of Indian occupied Kashmir.

