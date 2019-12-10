Web Analytics
COAS Bajwa chairs Corps Commanders’ Conference

Corps commander conference

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over a Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ISPR reported on Tuesday.

Moreover, the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor is likely to hold an all-important press conference tomorrow (Wednesday).

Read More: COAS Bajwa visits strike corps, oversees operational readiness: ISPR

The presser is set to take place at 3 p.m which will underline the topics of discussion in the latest core commander conference.

DG ISPR will also address other important issues and matters of concern like the internal situation of Pakistan, the external threats it faces and the dismal situation of Indian occupied Kashmir.

