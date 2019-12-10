DG-ISPR to hold important press conference tomorrow

RAWALPINDI: The Director General of the Inter Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor is set to hold an all-important press conference tomorrow, Wednesday, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The presser is set to take place at 3 p.m which will underline the topics of discussion in the latest core commander conference.

DG ISPR will also address other important issues and matters of concern like the internal situation of Pakistan, the external threats it faces and the dismal situation of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Yesterday, The Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) termed a report published by Dawn newspaper as “factually incorrect”.

“News published by Dawn today titled “Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling” is factually incorrect,” a tweet by the DG ISPR read.

“There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani Borders. Patrolling/ operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination.”

Soon after DG ISPR’s tweet, the newspaper’s editor also accepted his mistake and said that the newspaper will be making corrections in the story.

“We will be carrying out correction in light of your statement,” the newspaper’s editor Zafar Abbas tweeted while quoting DG ISPR’s statement.

