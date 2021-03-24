Web Analytics
COAS discusses regional security in meeting with senior UK general

RAWALPINDI: UK’s Commander Strategic Command General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of professional and mutual interest, and regional security issues were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in the fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

The COAS thanked the dignitary and said the Pakistan Army greatly valued its friendly relations with the United Kingdom.

Earlier, on March 9, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) UK Army, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. They discussed matters of mutual interests, including the Afghan peace process, security and defence cooperation as well as evolving global geostrategic environment.

