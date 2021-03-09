UK Army CDS Gen Nicholas Patrick Carter meets COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) UK Army, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interests including the Afghan Peace Process, security and defence cooperation as well as evolving global geostrategic environment were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Read: German envoy meets COAS Bajwa, discusses bilateral cooperation

Earlier on Monday, The United States’ Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the ISPR, matters pertaining to the regional security situation and the Afghan peace process were discussed. Zalmay Khalilzad lauded the efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region during his meeting with COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Read: COAS Qamar Bajwa visits Cholistan Desert, briefed on Zarb e Hadeed: ISPR

Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller was also present in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zalmay Khalilzad, who had remained active in finalizing a historic deal between the United States and Afghan Taliban, is now working with Pakistan to make the intra-Afghan dialogue a success.

Comments

comments