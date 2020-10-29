Entire nation united against cowardly acts of enemy, PM says in meeting with COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army as well as internal and external security situation were discussed during the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Referring to recent attempts to stoke violence in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the resolve that the entire nation is united against the cowardly acts of the enemy.

He paid tributes to the personnel of Pakistan Army, FC and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland.

The meeting comes two days after a powerful bomb blast ripped through a Peshawar madrassah, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 100 injured – most of them children.

On Wednesday evening, COAS Bajwa had said the country’s armed forces will not rest till the elimination of terrorists and vowed to take their facilitators to the task.

“We will not rest until we bring terrorists and their facilitators to their logical conclusion,” the ISPR quoted him as saying during his visit to Upper Dir Malakand Division.

