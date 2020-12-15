Envoys of Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia call on COAS Qamar Bajwa: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Envoys of Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka have called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki met COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa where the two discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, and defence cooperation between both countries.

The ambassador reaffirmed the kingdom’s full support to Pakistan’s position on all matters, especially on regional issues.

In a separate meeting, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama (Retired) called on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, and the two discussed matters relating to mutual interest, regional security, and mutual cooperation.

According to the ISPR, the Sri Lankan high commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and progress made in the fight against terror.

Earlier in the day, President of Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) Prince Sultan bin Salman telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan, where the two discussed matters relating to promoting mutual cooperation among the two countries.

Read More: Pakistan to repay US$ two billion loan to Saudi Arabia on schedule

According to a handout detailing the meeting, Imran Khan and Prince Sultan bin Salman discussed the promotion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The prime minister also extended best wishes to the Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

Besides this, the Saudi Prince also condoled with the Prime Minister over the sad demise of Chairman of Sultana Foundation Dr. Naeem Ghani.

The prime minister appreciated the social welfare and educational projects of the Sultana Foundation in Pakistan, patronized by Prince Sultan.

Comments

comments