COAS Bajwa chairs Corps Commander Conference: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) where issues pertaining to geostrategic, regional, and national security environment were discussed, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a press release issued by the ISPR detailing the conference, the forum headed by COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa undertook a comprehensive review of the recent surge in terrorist incidents in the country particularly in Tribal Districts and Balochistan.

…for their ultimate sacrifice, forum concluded that geographical/ideological frontiers of the country will be defended at all costs.“We have paid a very heavy price to achieve this peace & stability & any attempt to destabilise the country will be responded firmly”, COAS. (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 20, 2020



The corps commander conference while paying a glowing tribute to all civil and military martyrs for their ultimate sacrifice concluded that geographical and ideological frontiers of the country would be defended at all costs.

“We have paid a very heavy price to achieve this peace and stability and any attempt to destabilize the country will be responded firmly”, said the COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 14 security officials, including seven Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, were martyred in a terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Gwadar district on October 16.

On the same day, Six Pakistan Army personnel including Captain Umar Farooq embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Razmak subdivision of the North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In another cowardly attack on security forces in Balochistan a day later, a Pakistan army soldier embraced martyrdom while three soldiers got injured in a terrorist attack near Balochistan’s Turbat.

Comments

comments