Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


COAS Bajwa chairs Corps Commander Conference: ISPR

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, Corps Commander conference, ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) where issues pertaining to geostrategic, regional, and national security environment were discussed, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a press release issued by the ISPR detailing the conference, the forum headed by COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa undertook a comprehensive review of the recent surge in terrorist incidents in the country particularly in Tribal Districts and Balochistan.


The corps commander conference while paying a glowing tribute to all civil and military martyrs for their ultimate sacrifice concluded that geographical and ideological frontiers of the country would be defended at all costs.

“We have paid a very heavy price to achieve this peace and stability and any attempt to destabilize the country will be responded firmly”, said the COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 14 security officials, including seven Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, were martyred in a terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Gwadar district on October 16.

On the same day, Six Pakistan Army personnel including Captain Umar Farooq embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Razmak subdivision of the North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In another cowardly attack on security forces in Balochistan a day later, a Pakistan army soldier embraced martyrdom while three soldiers got injured in a terrorist attack near Balochistan’s Turbat.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM directs RRUDP management to closely observe project progress, update

Pakistan

Army chief telephones Bilawal Bhutto to discuss ‘Karachi incident’

Pakistan

Negligence in providing relief to masses not to be tolerated, warns PM Imran

Pakistan

Karachi policemen directed to report back to stations after top cops go on leave


ARY NEWS URDU