Commander of Royal Bahrain Naval Force meets Naval Chief Zafar Mahmood Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Commander of Royal Bahrain Naval Force Mohammed Yousif Alasam called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the meeting discussed matters pertaining to expansion of cooperation between the two navies.

The Naval chief briefed his Bahrainian counterpart about the steps taken by Pakistan to ensure maritime security and the role it played in the war on terrorism.

The Commander of Royal Bahrain Naval Force was also briefed about Pakistan’s stance on blatant human rights violations by India in occupied Kashmir.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime security and stability.

Earlier, on November 20, Naval Chief Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met with his British counterpart and other Naval officials during his visit to Britain and discussed matters pertaining to expanding cooperation between the two naval forces.

The Naval Chief was conferred with Royal Naval College Medal.

During meetings with the dignitaries, matters related to maritime security and mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

