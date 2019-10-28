Communication deficit between center and Islamabad: Governor Sindh

KARACHI: Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail expressed his disdain over lack of communication between provincial and federal governments, ARY News reported on Monday.

Ismail said that the communication deficit between the center and province has proven to be regressive and was not feasible in the long-term.

He added that the provincial government is obligated to divide the grants approved to it by the federation on an equal basis among it’s constituencies.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan has approved and announced different monetary packages and development projects for Sindh and Karachi which will go a long way towards building a more stable economy and providing the residents with better living amenities,” said Ismail.

Criticizing the policies of the previous federal government, the Governor Sindh said that the previous regime had maintained a facetious dollar rate by manipulating the numbers, whereas the present PTI led government was focusing on long-term and tangible economic solutions.

The governor also said that the fruits of governments policies can be enjoyed soon enough as the financial team had worked diligently to bring Pakistan out of it’s financial rut.

