OGDCL to begin drilling for Shale gas in Sindh by December

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited has planned to start drilling activities in potential areas of Sindh in December for the exploration of Shale gas and oil deposits identified almost five years ago.

According to Radio Pakistan, the OGDCL is working to drill the first-ever unconventional Shale gas well in December at a fast track.

He said planning to carry out back to back drilling at nine more Shale wells is also under consideration.

It must be noted study completed in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development, covering the lower and middle Indus Basin, had identified massive Shale gas and oil reserves in 2015.

The report confirmed presence of 10,159 trillion cubic feet (TCF) Shale gas and 2,323 billion of stock tank barrels (BSTB) Shale oil in place resources.

Earlier in June, Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) announced that it had discovered oil and gas reservoir in district Sanghar of Sindh province.

According to the OGDCL statement, the oil and gas reservoir was discovered in Pandhi area of Sanghar.

“The joint venture of Bitrism Block comprising of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator (95 percent) and Government Holdings (Pvt) Limited (5 Percent carried) has discovered oil and gas from its exploratory well Pandhi # 01, which is located in District Sanghar, Sindh province.”

“The structure of Pandhi # 01 was delineated, drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 3600 meters.

The well has tested 9.12 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas and 520 barrels per day of oil through choke at Wellhead flowing pressure of 840 Pounds per square inch (Psi) from Lower Goru (Basal Sand) Formation,” reads a statement.

