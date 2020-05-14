ISLAMABAD: Chairing a meeting to review the measures the government has so far taken to check smuggling and overpricing of essential items in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan stated on Thursday no compromise will be made in action against smuggling.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Food Security and Research Minister Syed Fakhar Imam, Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and relevant officials were in attendance in the meeting.

Over the course of the meeting, the premier was informed that an ordinance has been promulgated to curb smuggling of basic food items and currency as it empowers law enforcement agencies to take action against such illegal activities at the country’s airports and frontiers.

Under the new law, the LEAs have powers to take elements involved in smuggling into protective custody as coordination among the district administrations, customs officials and spy agencies has improved.

The prime minister directed all departments concerned to submit a fortnightly report on actions they take against smuggling and the people involved in smuggling. He maintained smuggling is an ulcer for the country’s economy.

He noted smuggling poses risk to food security and inflicts an irreparable loss on the country’s industrial sector.

Prime Minister Khan said the government’s objective to bring down prices of petroleum products was to provide relief to the masses. He said the benefit of reduction in fuel prices must trickle down to people.

