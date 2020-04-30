Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 15,759

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus count reached 15,759 in Pakistan as 874 new cases reported within 24 hours in the country, according to the latest statistics released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

According to the national dashboard, these include 6,061 cases in Punjab, 5,695 in Sindh, 2,313 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 978 in Balochistan, 333 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 313 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 66 in Azad Kashmir.

19 deaths were reported during last 24 hours, taking the tally to 346 while 4,052 patients recovered from the virus and 153 are still critical.

The country has conducted overall 1,74,160 coronavirus tests including 8,249, in last 24 hours.

Highest number of cases in a day

Sindh recorded 404 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of infections in the province so far, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a video statement, he said that eight more people have died during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the number of people who have died from the disease to 100.

Moreover, 4426 patients of coronavirus have been under treatment including 3187 have been isolated at homes, the chief minister said. At isolation centres 762 patients have been admitted and 477 under treatment at hospitals, he added.

It emerged that overall 49 personnel of Sindh police and Rangers have contracted coronavirus while performing their duties to implement lockdown orders.

“45 officers and members of police have contracted the virus while four Rangers personnel also tested positive for it,” said Murtaza Wahab while appealing masses to act respectfully while dealing with the law enforcement personnel.

