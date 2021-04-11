Cop among three more suspects held in woman’s suicide case

KARACHI: Police have arrested three more suspects, including a policeman, in a case pertaining to allegedly blackmailing and harassing a woman, who committed suicide in Shadman Town.

The SSP Central said the held suspects include constable Shahid, Asad and Irtiza.

He said mobile phones seized from the suspects’ possession will be sent to the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing for forensic examination. The suspects had deleted all the relevant data from their cellphones, he added.

The 41-year-old victim ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan earlier this week. The case was registered against six men while three of them were arrested earlier for allegedly harassing and blackmailing her.

On Saturday, a local court handed over the three suspects to police on two-day physical remand in the case.

According to the FIR, lodged on a complaint of a brother of the deceased, she committed suicide because she was fed up with the “blackmailing, harassment and threats” of the suspects.

