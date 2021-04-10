KARACHI: A local court has handed over three suspects to police on two-day physical remand in a case related to a woman who committed suicide after allegedly being blackmailed by them, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The police officials have presented three accused before the judicial magistrate Central today in a case related to a woman’s suicide after being blackmailed. Police officials told the judicial magistrate that three accused are absconding and raids are being conducted to arrest them.

Later, the court has sent the suspects on two-day physical remand to police.

An audio message of a Karachi woman who allegedly committed suicide after being blackmailed had come to light on Friday.

The woman, in a voice note sent to her friend, said that the boys of the neighborhood were blackmailing her and being forced to meet them.

The case of the suicide of a woman in the Shadman Town area of ​​Karachi had been registered in Shahrah Noor Jahan police station against six men over the complaint of the deceased’s brother.

Police had said the deceased committed suicide by strangling a fan.

The woman had sent an audio statement to her friend before committing suicide, in which the woman informed about blackmailing and said that people in the neighborhood were blackmailing her. Yes, the video was made by having a fake marriage with him, she was heard in the voice note saying.

In the audio statement, the woman said she stayed up all night after what happened with her. “I’m being called, I’m being intimidated to come and meet.” The woman had said that there are many boys who are blackmailing her, the video was made viral again.

“The step I’m going to take is the end of my life, pray for me. forgive me”.

Police had also obtained the audio recording of the woman who committed suicide and have made the woman’s statement part of the FIR.

