Punjab cop arrested for ‘sexually assaulting, blackmailing’ woman  

CHINIOT: A cop blamed for sexually assaulting a woman and later blackmailing her using her videos has been arrested in Chiniot district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

The locals in Chiniot blamed police constable Muzaffar for his involvement in filming obscene videos of the woman and later using them to blackmail and sexually assault her.

The cop was apprehended by the locals, who deleted the obscene videos of the woman and filmed him blackmailing the woman.

The victim claimed that the cop filmed his video and later used it to blackmail her for sexual favours.

A spokesman for the Chiniot police said that Muzaffar was posted at Kandiwal police station and has been suspended from his post after the incident.

“An inquiry has been launched into the entire episode and action will be initiated against him following all legal requirements,” they said.

Read More: Police claim killing of undertrial suspect in child rape case in encounter

In another case involving a policeman in a sexual assault case, a female dancer was allegedly being raped by a police constable at gunpoint in Lahore.

According to police, the woman got an FIR registered against the constable in which she alleged that she was raped by the cop at gunpoint. “I was invited for a dance performance at a function, however, the accused took me to a hotel and raped me while continuously pointing a gun towards me,” she alleged.

The police said that they have arrested the constable for his alleged involvement in the case and would further launch a probe into the matter.

Comments

comments