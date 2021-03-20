Police claim killing of undertrial suspect in child rape case in encounter

SHARAQPUR SHARIF: Police on Saturday claimed that an undertrial prisoner allegedly involved in raping a minor child has been killed in Sheikhupura encounter after his associates opened fire on cops, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in Sharaqpur Sharif Town of the Sheikhupura district when they were taking the undertrial suspect to the site of the incident, where he allegedly killed a child after sexually assaulting him.

“While on our way to the crime scene where the suspect raped a minor child, his associates opened fire on police to free him,” they said adding that during an exchange of fire, one of the bullets from the attackers hit him and resulted in his death.

The attackers were able to flee from the spot, the cops narrated.

In a similar incident, two suspects in the Komal Masih gang-rape incident, who escaped from police custody a day earlier, killed by police in an alleged ‘encounter’ in the Farooqabad area of Sheikhupura district of Punjab province.

According to police, the suspects opened fire on police when they were asked to stop at the Awan Bhattian police check post.

During an exchange of fire between police and suspects, two rape accused Junaid and Pervez was killed, said police in a statement. Both the rape accused, who were arrested by the police in the Komal Masih rape case, escaped from custody.

According to police, the suspects were being brought back from the crime scene when two of their accomplices attacked a police party in Sheikhpura.

