PTI govt taking practical steps to combat coronavirus threat: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is taking practical steps to combat the coronavirus threat.

Khan said precautionary measures should be adopted to cope with this pandemic across the country.

The minister said the government has launched awareness campaigns through different ministries to educate masses about the disease.

He urged the opposition parties to refrain from doing politics on coronavirus, rather give suggestions to control its outbreak.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on March 13 tendered a request to adjourn further national assembly sessions till further notice as the coronavirus threat looms large.

The minister said that he had taken everyone present in the parliament into confidence before presenting the matter for review.

