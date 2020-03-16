ISLAMABAD: Under special directions of the Prime Minister, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to initiate a country-wide awareness campaign on the dangers and prevention methods against the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chief organiser Saifullah Niazi has given orders entailing details of the campaign to relevant leaders in different cities of the country.

Read More: No immediate need to lockdown cities, says Zafar Mirza as coronavirus threat looms large

PTI’s official social media team has been asked to build a digital campaign on the matter.

The campaign will educate the masses on COVID-19, novel coronavirus and will urge them to stay indoors till the threat of the deadly virus subsides.

PTI members will also go door-to-door and ask people to pay special emphasis to their hygiene while also holding practical hand-washing demonstrations across the country.

Read More: Sindh Reports 41 New Coronavirus Cases, Pakistan’s Tally Climbs To 94

Earlier in the day, at least 41 more people were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Monday morning, pushing Pakistan’s tally to 94.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab has said that four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karachi, while 37 people tested positive for COVID-19 from amongst the people who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan.

Comments

comments