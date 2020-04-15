No coronavirus case reported from AJK today

MUZAFFARABAD: In a positive development in fight against coronavirus, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported no COVID-19 case on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported.

AJK Health Minister Dr Najeeb Khan said that 1081 people were tested for the coronavirus in the territory and they await results for 42 tests.

Nine patients have recovered from the coronavirus and there are 46 active cases of the virus in the federally-administered region, the health minister said.

He said that 95 people were discharged from the quarantine centres after they tested negative for the virus.

It is the second positive development reported in the country after Gilgit Baltistan also reported only 56 active cases in the region as overall 234 people had tested positive for the virus.

However 175 people have recovered from the virus as the region saw only three cases reported today. Unfortunately, three people died from the infection in Gilgit Baltistan in contrast to the AJK, where no death was reported from the infection.

It is pertinent to mention here that in an unprecedented step to facilitate the suspected patients of novel coronavirus, on March 29, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider turned the newly constructed PM House into quarantine centre.

Read More: AJK records first recovery from coronavirus

Talking to journalists, Farooq Haider said that the government has converted officers clubs and rest houses into isolation centres.

He maintained that the AJK government has established state-of-the-art laboratories in various cities for coronavirus test.

The prime minister said that the health professionals have been provided protective kits so that they can perform their duties without any fear.

Comments

comments