Positive coronavirus cases in country continue downward trend

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,587 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 265,083 and fatalities to 5599, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

During the period, 19,108 tests were conducted, which led to the emergence of 1,587 new cases.

Thus far, 205,929 patients have recuperated from the disease while 53,555 are undergoing treatment, of whom 260 are struggling for their lives on vents at various hospitals across the country.

Sindh has reported 113,007 cases thus far, Punjab 90,191, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 33,086, Balochistan 11,436, Islamabad 14,599, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,915 and Gilgit Baltistan 1,849.

‘Record daily increase in global coronavirus cases’

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases reported on Saturday were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 237,743 on Friday. Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10. Deaths have been averaging 4,800 a day in July, up slightly from an average of 4,600 a day in June.

Total global coronavirus cases surpassed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 600,000 people in seven months. The surge means that 1 million cases were reported in under 100 hours.

