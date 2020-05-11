Coronavirus: Gilgit Baltistan demands fed govt to provide Rs2 bn  

GILGIT: Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafeezur Rehman on Monday said that they have demanded of the federal government to provide Rs 2 billion to fulfill their operational expenditures incurred while dealing with coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking regarding reopening of schools in the region, the chief minister said that any decision on reopening of schools would be made on the advisory of the health ministry after July 15.

“We will forward recommendations to the federal government regarding promotion of students in the next classes,” he said.

Hafeezur Rehman further announced that the GB government would pay 20 percent fees of students from low-income group. “30 percent of the fee will be paid by the parents while remaining 50 percent will be compensated by the concerned school,” the chief minister said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the coronavirus cases seem to be on the surge in Gilgit Baltistan as number of active cases in the region soared to 134 on Sunday as compared to 123 the previous day.

According to Gilgit Baltistan health ministry, overall 304 people have recovered from the infection in the federally-administered territory.

“Four people have succumbed to the virus in the region,” said the health ministry as national dashboard data shows 430 coronavirus cases reported from the region.

