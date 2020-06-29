Coronavirus kills 49 more people as death toll climbs to 4,167

ISLAMABAD: The country recorded 3,557 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the countrywide tally to 206,511 and casualties to 4,167 with addition of 49 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to latest data of the National Command and Operation Centre, 3,557 new cases were detected after 23,900 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

More than 1.26 million tests have been conducted in the country while 106,938 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 95,407 patients have recuperated from the disease.

80,446 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 74, 778 in Punjab, 25,778 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,376 in Balochistan, 12, 643 in Islamabad, 1,049 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,442 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Worldwide death toll rises to over 500,000

The number of coronavirus infection cases across the world has risen to over 10 million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 500,000 lives.

Over 5.5 million patients have recovered from the disease.

The United States tops with about 2.6 million infection cases and more than 128,000 deaths.

In Brazil, number of infections have risen to over 1.3 million with over 57,000 deaths.

