17,288 violations of Covid-19 guidelines observed across country in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: As many as 7,288 violations of health guidelines/instructions brought in to prevent the spread of coronavirus were reported across the country over the past 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

1,070 markets/shops were sealed in the previous 24 hours while 1,234 violations of the government-prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) were observed.

The NCOC said 16 violations of health guidelines were observed in Islamabad where 14 markets/shops were sealed while two transporters were fined. 2,172 violations were reported in Punjab where 618 markets/shops were sealed while 816 transporters were fined, it said.

Read More: Coronavirus cases in country cross 200,000 mark

786 violations were observed in Balochistan where 95 markets/shops were sealed and 816 transporters were imposed fines. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw 3,252 violations of health guidelines as 178 markets/shops were sealed there and 105 transporters were fined.

The country reported 4,072 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 83 more associated deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 202,954 and casualties to 4,118.

Read More: Proud of my team for helping navigate our country through Covid-19 crisis: PM

78,267 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 74, 202 in Punjab, 25,380 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,261 in Balochistan, 12, 395 in Islamabad, 1,027 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,423 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Comments

comments