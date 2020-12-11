Coronavirus positivity rate rises to 304 pc in two months: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The positivity rate of COVID-19 has risen to 304 per cent in two months while the current week’s rate recorded at 8.2 per cent in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated that the country witnessed a major surge in COVID-19 positivity rate in two months which was recorded up to 304 per cent. The positivity rate was recorded at 2.3 per cent on October 12, whereas, the overall rate stood at 8.2 per cent in the current week.

The daily positivity rate in Pakistan is 3,166 per cent with an increase up to 413 per cent as compared to the 617 per cent recorded on October 12.

During the two months, the mortality rate was increased up to 630 per cent in the country. Eight deaths had been reported on October 12, whereas, 58 deaths were reported this week.

A record rise was seen in the number of patients admitted to different hospitals across the country, increasing the rate to 404 per cent which had been recorded at an average of 46 per cent on October 12.

The rate of hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients reached up to 232 per cent this week, stated NCOC.

It added that the rate of critical patients admitted to intensive care units in different medical facilities increased up to 415 per cent in the two months as compared to the number of COVID-positive patients which was 491 during the second week of October. In this week, 2,527 patients were admitted to ICUs.

According to the daily statistics of NCOC on Friday, Pakistan recorded 50 deaths and 3,047 new cases due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 50 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,653. 4,791 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,538 patients are in critical condition, however, no patient has been declared critical today.

The total count of active cases is 44,582 and the positivity rate was recorded up to 7.15 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 432,327.

A total of 42,596 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 379,092people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 5,948,742 samples have been tested thus far.

