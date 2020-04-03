LAHORE: Personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and hand sanitizers were distributed among the police personnel in Lahore as the city witnessed most cases of coronavirus in Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Jameel Zafar said that 40,000 masks were distributed among the policemen in the city while 5000 PPE were also arranged on the directions of CCPO Lahore for personnel performing special duties and involved in snap-checking during lockdown.

“We have also provided the police force with 15000 bottles of sanitizers,” he said adding that 50,000 hand gloves and 500 glasses were also arranged for personnel deployed at sensitive locations in the city.

Yesterday, Sindh government also provided police force in Karachi with personal protective equipment (PPE) in order to assist local authorities in shifting suspected coronavirus patients to quarantine centres.

According to details, the cops who were part of the coronavirus force are provided with the protective suits.

Acting on the information, the police personnel would visit the suspected virus patient and shift him/her to an isolation facility.

The cops were earlier performing their duties and shifting the patients without personal protective gear.

