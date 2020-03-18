ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Arif Alvi writing on the micro-blogging website Twitter detailed the anti-coronavirus measures being implemented in China which included throat-swab and blood tests, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The president said that strict health measures were ensured before the dignitaries of both countries met and all coronavirus tests before, after and during their stay in China have been negative thus far.

The president tweeted: “We implemented #iFightCorona protocols for our hi-level meetings. Both delegations, Presidents, Ministers, all staff, + of flight & embassy, underwent 2 tests (throat swab + blood) to ensure health before we met. Result of last tests taken before departure for home were clean too.”

In an accompanying tweet, the president said that several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) were signed between the two countries with special emphasis on healthcare given the deadly pandemic of coronavirus.

The president also said that the trip was also taken to counter propaganda against China with regards to the neighbouring country and the effects it had on the Chinese population.

The tweet read: “China trip was very beneficial to show support & counter propaganda. We also need to get technical help from them for biggest health crisis Pakistan is going to face. Their experience is unique. Six hours of exhaustive meetings took place. Signed many MOUs for #iFightCorona.”

