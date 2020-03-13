Coronavirus threat: Sindh govt mulls over to ban big gatherings

KARACHI: Amid increasing threat of coronavirus, the Sindh government on Friday initiated discussion to ban on the big gatherings in the province, sources familiar to the development said.

As per details, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial government is also thinking to curtail the public gathering of April 4 in Garhi Khuda Bux.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah will hold meetings with the religious clerics for curtailing the public gatherings.

Earlier, the provincial cabinet had decided to extend the closure of all the public and private educational institutes till May 30, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the Sindh cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

On the occasion, he had aid that the coronavirus has become pandemic, therefore the government has to take drastic measures to contain it.

The cabinet meeting also proposed to discourage every kind of gathering, including marriage, social and religious gatherings across the province.

