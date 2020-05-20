Coronavirus tally soars to 6815 in KP, 351 dead

PESHAWAR: Overall 261 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday during the last 24-hours, raising provincial virus tally to 6,815, ARY NEWS reported.

According to statistics shared by the provincial health ministry, six more people fell prey to the infection in KP province as total deaths from the infection reach 351 in the province.

The capital city of the province, Peshawar, remains most affected as 2,604 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 and 209 people died from it in the city.

However, on a positive note, 2,130 people have recovered from the virus in the province.

Earlier in the day, KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the KP is better as compared to other provinces.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the KP health minister said that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the province stands at 31 percent, which is the “best throughout the country”.

“Covid-19 deaths in the Khyber Paktunkhwa province are increasing, but the good news is that patients are recovering in high numbers and KP has the best corona recovery rate than any other province,” added the provincial health minster.

The provincial minister further said that six more died from the novel coronavirus in the province during the past 24 hours. He added that maintaining social distancing is the biggest challenge for the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

