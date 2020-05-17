Restrictions will be eased further if SOPs are followed: KP CM adviser

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir said on Sunday the government will further ease lockdown restrictions if standard operating procedures (SOPs) are adhered to in letter and spirit.

Speaking to media, he warned the government will have to tighten restrictions if SOPs are not followed.

Ajmal Wazir lauded the traders’ cooperation for implementation of the SOPs to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the province. He said the government has allowed public transport to resume operations under the SOPs.

The government will monitor their activities to ensure necessary precautions are taken, he maintained.

The adviser said all district administrations have been instructed to take strict action against those violating the SOPs. He said the provincial government is committed to protecting the lives of people from the pandemic.

Earlier, on May 16, the KP government allowed public transport to resume operations across the province under standard operating procedures (SOPs). Ajmal Wazir had said public transport fares would also be slashed in view of recent reduction in petroleum prices to provide relief to public amid coronavirus pandemic.

Ajmal Wazir said that barbershops and salons have also been allowed to open three days a week i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

