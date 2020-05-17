Sheikh Rasheed awaits govt nod for resuming train operations

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said on Sunday that the decision regarding resuming train operations in the country will be taken by Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, he said the decision to resume train services will be taken after a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Train services can only be resumed after the opening of Karachi track. If the decision to resume train operations is not made by Tuesday, it will not be possible for the Pakistan Railways to run the operations, he added.

The minister assured that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be fully practiced in the train operations, adding that the resumption of PR operations is important in order to facilitate the passengers on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Sheikh Rasheed pledged that if the train operation was not restored, the ministry will return Rs240 million of advance booking to the passengers.

Payments will be refunded in case we won’t get permission to restart train operation, he assured.

Sheikh Rasheed announced that ticket prices will also be reduced by 50-60 per cent once trains resume operations.

Sheikh Rasheed yesterday appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to resume passenger train service in the country from Monday.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters in Lahore today, the minister said that railways system has been restored across the world and it should be resumed in Pakistan too as railways don’t have any other means of income source.

“Railways is suffering from the huge economic crisis as it doesn’t have any other means of income source during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pakistan Railways is on breakeven point and its economic condition is not good,” he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said that PR ready to resume its operation within 24-hours following the approval from Prime Minister Imran. He added that people have already booked tickets worth Rs 240 million.

