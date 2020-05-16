LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to resume passenger train service in the country from Monday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters in Lahore today, the minister said that railways system has been restored across the world and it should be resumed in Pakistan too as railways don’t have any other means of income source.

“Railways is suffering from the huge economic crisis as it doesn’t have any other means of income source during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pakistan Railways is on breakeven point and its economic condition is not good,” he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said that PR ready to resume its operation within 24-hours following the approval from Prime Minister Imran. He added that people have already booked tickets worth Rs 240 million.

“We have to decide till Monday otherwise we will have to refund Rs240 million to people if railways operation does not resume,” the minister noted.

Criticising Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Sheikh Rasheed said that both parties want to end the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He added that leaders of opposition parties know they will be arrested after Eid. He said that those who looted and plundered national exchequer will be held accountable and face the music.

Answering a question, Sheikh Rasheed said that Chaudhary Brothers are sensible politicians and they know how to play.

