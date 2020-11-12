ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Thursday that the country is moving in the right direction despite the Covid-19 challenge.

His tweet came against the backdrop of what is being dubbed the full revival of Faisalabad’s textile industry after nearly 30 years.

On September 14, international business magazine Bloomberg had said that Pakistan’s economy showed momentum after a decline in coronavirus cases in the country.

In a report, the economic journal said that the country was showing signs of business activity picking up at a faster clip, as worries about new COVID-19 infections fade in an economy that contracted for the first time in seven decades.

“Evidence of momentum returning can be seen from growing cement-to-fuel sales and demand for home appliances to cars.” Cement sales rose 38% from a year ago to 4.8 million tons in July, and near a record level seen in October. A government program to give amnesty to tax evaders, provided they fund construction projects, is expected to fuel activity — and demand for cement — as work resumes after the lockdown.

