ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government has put Pakistan on the path of stability.

Speaking with his adviser on parliamentary affairs Babar Awan who called on him at the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier said state institutions are dear to the nation.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے مشیر ڈاکٹر ظہیر الدین بابر اعوان کی ملاقات pic.twitter.com/FOE4cwoHlA — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 15, 2020

Read More: PM Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with opposition parties

The prime minister said the incumbent government revamped the national economy that had been destroyed by money launderers. “Those who siphoned off national wealth are just looking for NRO,” he maintained.

Babar Awan said the narrative against institutions is neither in the interest of the country nor the nation in any way. The public stands by state institutions, he said, vowing to fully defend them.

Read More: World is lauding economic growth of Pakistan: Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

He said the government is heading in the right direction with better economic measures put in place.

Comments

comments