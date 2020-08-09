Country’s ‘biggest’ tree plantation drive kicks off today

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Sunday Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to launch the “biggest ever” tree plantation drive in the country’s history today for the safety of future generations.

In a tweet, he called on the heads as well as members of opposition parties to cast aside all their political differences for the sake of the country and partake in the tree plantation campaign alongside the government.

In a tweet the other day, Prime Minister Khan had said he wanted “everyone to join me tomorrow, 9 Aug, in planting trees all over Pak.” He added he had asked his party’s members of parliament, ministers, chief ministers and Tiger Force to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign in our history.

The premier said that the target is to plant 35 lakh trees in a day though they will try to exceed it.

