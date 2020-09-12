Court allows NAB to shelve graft inquiry against ex-LDA head

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to shelve an inquiry against former director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema pertaining to financial wrongdoings in LDA-City.

Admin Judge Jawadul Hassan approved the national graft buster’s plea seeking to close the case against Cheema and nine other accused.

Read More: Court extends judicial remand of Ahad Cheema till June 13

The decision to close the inquiry was made by the director general of the NAB Lahore during a meeting of the bureau’s regional board. According to the corruption watchdog, the LDA City has provided plots to the affectees of the housing project.

Cheema is also named in the Ashiana Housing Scheme and assets beyond means cases. He was arrested on February 21, 2018 over charges of misusing his authority by awarding Ashiana Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers, that was ineligible for the contract.

Read More: LHC grants bail to Ahad Cheema in LDA City case

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Cheema possesses assets worth Rs 600 million and had failed to satisfy the accountability bureau regarding his sources of income.

Comments

comments