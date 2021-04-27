Court extends stay order in Sharifs’ Jati Umra residence case

LAHORE: A civil court Tuesday extended its stay order in a case pertaining to the ownership of Jati Umra residence of the Sharif family until May 6.

Judge Syed Faheemul Hassan Shah heard suits filed by Yousaf Abbas and three other children of Abbas Sharif, the late brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Also Read: Lahore court grants stay in Jati Umra land transfer case

The court once again issued a notice to the Punjab government over its failure to file its response.

The plaintiffs alleged that the government is maneuvering the ownership record of the land illegally. They requested the court to restrain the government from disturbing the ownership and possession of the plaintiffs.

At a previous hearing, the judge ruled, “In the meanwhile, till the next date of hearing, subject to notices, status quo be maintained regarding the suit property.”

Also Read: Woman takes Nawaz’s mother to court over alleged land grabbing

However, the court cleared that the injunction can be modified at any stage if new facts surface.

The land where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s residence is built in Raiwind is alleged to have been acquired by way of a fraud. A 600-kanal piece of land, belonging to the Board of Revenue, was transferred to a woman, named Waheeda in 1989. Later in 1993, the Sharif family purchased 200 kanal from her.

On April 13, 2021, the revenue department cancelled the transfer of the land after the alleged fraud came to light.

Comments

comments