KARACHI: A court on Tuesday put off a plea seeking cancellation of the bail granted to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s husband Captain (retd) Safdar in a case pertaining to the violation of the Mazar-e-Quaid’s sanctity.

The court adjourned the hearing until November 30 with direction for the applicant’s lawyers to come prepared to forward their arguments on next hearing. Waqas Khan, the complainant of the FIR against Safdar, moved the application requesting the court to revoke his bail.

He contended in his application that the court granted bail to the PML-N leader ignoring key facts. He said Safdar is not entited to bail and requested the court to revoke his bail.

Last week, the police had filed a challan declaring the FIR against Maryam and her husband over violating the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid as “fake”. The investigation officer concluded that neither the complainant, Waqas Khan, joined the investigation nor the veracity of his claims could be established.

On October 19, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s husband was arrested from a private hotel in Karachi on charges of sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb and later released on bail.

