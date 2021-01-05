Court dismisses plea for increasing prices of chicken eggs

LAHORE: The Lahore Court High (LHC) on Tuesday turned down a plea seeking an increase in prices of chicken eggs, reported ARY News.

Justice Jawad Hassan of the LHC issued notices to the Lahore deputy commissioner and Punjab government to submit their comments on petitions filed by the owners of poultry farms seeking permission to increase prices of eggs.

Do you want the poor to be not able to afford eggs in the winter season, the judge asked.

Eggs are the poor’s food, the judge remarked, adding they are already being sold at higher rates.

It is up to the government to fix prices of essential commodities, the court noted and directed the government to ensure that essential items are available at lower rates in the province.

