Resolution against rising prices of chicken eggs submitted in PA

LAHORE: A resolution against skyrocketing prices of chicken eggs was submitted to the Punjab Assembly secretariat on Friday, reported ARY News.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Rabia Nusrat submitted the resolution that states prices of chicken eggs have shot up even before the advent of winter. One egg is being sold for Rs15 while a dozen costs Rs180 as against official rate of Rs166.

The resolution demands that the government take measures to bring down the prices of chicken eggs.

Previously, a resolution against rising prices of tomatoes was submitted to the provincial legislature.

On November 3, , Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in its report said the Year to Year inflation increased by 12.3 per cent in the month of October as compared to an increase of 12 % in September and 15.1% in October 2019.

According to the PBS data, the Consumers Price Index (CPI) based inflation has been recorded at 8.86 per cent in first four months (July to October) of the current fiscal year.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on weekly basis, increased by 12.43 per cent. Similarly, the wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation enhanced by 3.98 per cent in the above stated period.

