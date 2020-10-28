LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Lahore on a day-long official trip.

During the visit, Prime Minister Khan will hold important meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, high officials and other noted personalities.

He will also address a ceremony of Insaf Doctors Forum at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex in Lahore and will preside over a meeting regarding health cards at the Governor House. He will also chair a meeting to get a briefing on progress thus far made in Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project, and local government system.

This is his second trip to the Punjab capital in less than ten days.

On October 20, the prime minister had paid a visit to Lahore where he held meetings with the Punjab chief minister, the governor and party leaders and got briefings on various uplift schemes, law and order, and other issues.

