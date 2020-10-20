ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday issued directives to the authorities concerned to take stern action against the hoarding of essential food items to reverse the inflationary trends taking a heavy toll on the poor.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, the premier emphasised the need for keeping an eye on the demand and supply chain of food items and their prices. “I have been saying from day one that prices should be brought under control,” he said.

The prime minister said he wants the prices of essential commodities brought down at any cost.

During the meeting, sources say, the cabinet took stock of the country’s overall political and economic situation as well as rising inflation. A number of cabinet members aired their concern over skyrocketing food prices and fielded questions to Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam in this regard.

He was asked to explain when the situation of wheat and flour supply in the country would become satisfactory. He was also asked to provide a timeline in this regard so the people could be informed about it.

The sources said the cabinet gave a go-ahead to the formation of a temporary administrative committee for the Gun and Country Club and endorsed the decisions taken by a cabinet committee on institutional reforms. It also endorsed the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) decisions.

Besides, the cabinet approved handing over of the administrative control of the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company to the Planning and Developing Ministry.

