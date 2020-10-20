Tiger Force given first task for discouraging hoarding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the first task to the Tiger Force volunteers for discouraging hoarding while chairing a high-level session regarding the ongoing efforts for price controlling, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The participants of the session decided to launch a pilot project for controlling inflation from the federal capital Islamabad. During its first phase, 9,000 shops in Islamabad will be monitored, whereas, Tiger Force volunteers, Commission Islamabad and deputy commission will joint spot the markets and shops involved in hoarding.

In phase-wise progress, the local authorities will start monitoring of rate lists and overcharging at all shops of the city while volunteers will spot hoarders and stocks of essential commodities more than its requirements in different markets.

After getting complaints from the volunteers, district administration will take immediate action against the responsible persons involved in overcharging and hoarding. The joint actions will be listed down in a report which will be presented directly to the prime minister.

It has been decided that heavy fines will be imposed for overcharging and failure to put up rate lists.

PM Imran Khan said that the major reason for inflation is hoarding. He ordered the administration to take strict action against the elements involved in hoarding.

Earlier on Monday, PM Imran Khan had chaired a meeting to control rising inflation in the country, where it was decided to setup sahulat bazaars in Punjab province besides also launching strict action against hoarders in Punjab and KP provinces.

According to sources having knowledge of the decisions taken during the meeting, it had been decided to setup sahulat bazaars in the province where flour would be provided at minimal rates.

“Rs 20 kg flour bag will be provided at Rs 845 while Rs 420 will be charged for the 10kg bag,” they said adding that sugar will be provided at the rate of Rs 85 per kilogram in the bazaar.

As many as 31 bazaars will be immediately setup in Lahore during the ongoing week while a total of 350 of them will be established across the Punjab province, they said.

The meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan was further informed that inspection was carried out at 27,000 locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

“759 shops were sealed while 793 others were issued warning besides also registering cases against 818 people and arrest of 103 people involved in hoarding essential commodities,” the meeting was briefed.

While detailing action against hoarders in Punjab, the meeting was briefed that 475 tonnes of sugar was recovered during action in Vehari besides also recovering 30,000 kilograms of hoarded ghee. “One person was also arrested for his alleged involvement,” they said.

