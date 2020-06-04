LAHORE: A local court on Thursday extended judicial remand of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel, the prime accused, in the murder case of former assistant advocate general Shahbaz Tatla for 14 days, ARY News reported.

The judge directed the investigation officer to wind up the probe into the case and submit a final challan by the next hearing. The accused was not brought to the court owing to the coronavirus fears.

According to an interim challan, Adeel had confessed during the investigation that he killed Tatla. He admitted that he had disposed of his body in a plastic drum filled with acid and got the crime scene washed in order to hush up the offense.

Earlier, on March 10, police had announced the arrest of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhir Adeel for his alleged role in Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla murder case.

SSP Adeel and Tatla had gone missing on Feb 7, 2020. The police started a search for the body on the revelation of co-accused Asad Bhatti, a common friend of both the victim and the suspect.

After a month of disappearance, SSP Mufakhar Adeel surrendered to the police.

