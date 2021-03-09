KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) summoned on Tuesday the South deputy commissioner to explain his position as to the pedestrianisation of Karachi’s iconic Burns Road food street.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, also directed the DIG traffic to submit an explanation over the decision to close the road for traffic after 7pm to facilitate food enthusiasts thronging the food street.

At the start of the hearing, Justice Mazhar asked the traffic police to explain where would local residents go after the road closure. A traffic police official said the Burns Road remains closed from 7pm until 2:30am.

“Where will the residents of the Burns Road go?” Justice Mazhar questioned. “Where will their vehicles go. What will they do in case of an emergency? Are you aware of the hardships being faced by the residents?”

“Who would provide alternative routes to the residents? Even a single car gets stuck due to the narrow streets.” The hearing was adjourned until March 25.

