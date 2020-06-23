COVID-19 tally reaches 9,634 in Balochistan, 106 dead  

QUETTA: As many as 47 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan during the past 24 hours, raising the provincial virus tally to 9,634, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the statistics shared by the office of director general health, at least 106 people have died in the province from COVID-19 so far.

“We have performed 44,474 tests in the province,” the spokesman for the DG health said adding that so far 3,694 people have recovered from the infection.

It is pertinent to mention here that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) killed 105 more people in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,695.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,946 fresh cases were detected, taking the national tally of the cases to 185,034.

Read More: Balochistan allocates Rs1 billion for coronavirus in annual budget

3,946 new infections were detected when 24,599 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Thus far, more than 1.1 million tests have been conducted in the country. 107,863 COVID-19 patients are under treatment while 73,471 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

71,092 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 68,308 in Punjab, 22,633 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,587 in Balochistan, 11,219 in Islamabad, 869 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,326 in Gilgit Baltistan.

